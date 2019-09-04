Basilica of St. Josaphat’s iconic dome to be lit by 26 points of light on Sept. 21

MILWAUKEE — The St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation announced plans on Wednesday, Sept. 4 to unveil a new system that will illuminate the building’s iconic dome.

The Dome Lighting Ceremony, set for Saturday, Sept. 21, is the culmination of years of work to restore and preserve the historic building’s unique structure. The most publicly visible part of the project is the installation of 26 points of light in the surrounding Lincoln Village neighborhood that will all shine on the Basilica dome at night.

Following the Basilica’s 4:30 p.m. Mass on Sept. 21, the community is invited to gather outside of the historic building from 5:30 p.m. through 8 p.m. for an evening of fun.

Colleen Cheney-Trawiński, Executive Director of the St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation issued the following statement:

“It’s only fitting that we all come together as one, whether as worshippers or neighbors or both, to celebrate our bonds as a community and witness the spectacle of the Basilica’s beautiful dome becoming a new beacon of light radiating a sense of peace, togetherness and community over all of Milwaukee.”

For more information about The Basilica of St. Josaphat, visit thebasilicafoundation.org.

