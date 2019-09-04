Disabled vehicle leads to marijuana bust in Washington County, 2 taken into custody

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Two men were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Washington County on Sept. 3. This, after a deputy assisted the driver and passenger of a disabled vehicle.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:15 p.m. a deputy located two subjects, a 31-year-old Clintonville man and a 25-year-old Embarrass man, walking on Interstate 41 near Hillside Road in the Town of Polk.

The deputy made arrangements to have a tow truck respond to the scene of their vehicle at the request of the driver.

During the conversation the deputy became suspicious. A K-9 handler and narcotics dog, Ryker, responded to the scene. Ryker alerted on the vehicle and a search yielded two pounds of marijuana nuggets and other paraphernalia. Both men were arrested for possession with intent to deliver and are currently in custody at the Washington County Jail.