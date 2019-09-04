Florida family welcomes baby boy born during hurricane, named Dorian

DELAND, Fla. — Hurricanes are usually known for their destruction, but for one family in DeLand, Florida, Hurricane Dorian brought a new life.

Kay Lisa McCloud and Anthony Davis welcomed their new baby boy into the world on Sept. 2 at AdventHealth DeLand, just as Hurricane Dorian set its sights on the Florida coast.

He arrived 12 days early and weighed in at 4 pounds and 8 ounces, according to the hospital.

“I was hoping he would wait until after the hurricane!” McCloud said in a statement. “This is a storm I definitely won’t forget.”

In honor of his untimely arrival during the storm, they decided to name him Tadashi Dorian Davis — a storm they’ll always remember.

The new family of three returned home Wednesday, Sept. 4 to a home that was undamaged, dry, and had electricity intact.