Green Bay Packers sign WR Allen Lazard to active roster from practice squad

Posted 11:07 am, September 4, 2019, by

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball in the second half of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday, Sept. 4 the team has signed wide receiver Allen Lazard to the active roster from the practice squad.

Lazard, a 6-foot-5, 227-pound first-year player, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State by the Jacksonville Jaguars on May 11, 2018. He spent most of last season on the Jaguars’ practice squad. Lazard was signed to the Packers’ active roster from Jacksonville’s practice squad on Dec. 18, 2018, and made his NFL debut against the Detroit Lions in Week 17. He appeared in 48 games for the Cyclones, finishing as the school’s career leader in receptions (241), receiving yards (3,360) and 100-yard receiving games (12). Lazard earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2016 and 2017.

