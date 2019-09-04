× Green Bay Packers sign WR Allen Lazard to active roster from practice squad

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday, Sept. 4 the team has signed wide receiver Allen Lazard to the active roster from the practice squad.

Lazard, a 6-foot-5, 227-pound first-year player, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State by the Jacksonville Jaguars on May 11, 2018. He spent most of last season on the Jaguars’ practice squad. Lazard was signed to the Packers’ active roster from Jacksonville’s practice squad on Dec. 18, 2018, and made his NFL debut against the Detroit Lions in Week 17. He appeared in 48 games for the Cyclones, finishing as the school’s career leader in receptions (241), receiving yards (3,360) and 100-yard receiving games (12). Lazard earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2016 and 2017.