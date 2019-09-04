× Hurricane Dorian washed up a brick of cocaine on a Florida beach

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Weird things wash up on beaches all the time.

It happened again Tuesday morning, when a package containing a kilogram of cocaine washed ashore near Florida’s Paradise Beach Park just as Hurricane Dorian began impacting the state’s east coast, local officials said.

A beachgoer found the drugs, pointing out a “suspicious package” to a patrol officer monitoring the beach, Melbourne city spokeswoman Cheryl Mall told CNN. The officer took the package into custody, and the contents were tested, confirming the cocaine.

The package isn’t the only recent ground score along Florida’s sands. A beachgoer Friday at Cocoa Beach, less than 20 miles away, found a duffel bag filled with 15 bricks, or kilograms, of cocaine, Cocoa Beach police Sgt. Manny Hernandez told CNN.

Just one brick of cocaine can sell for upwards of $30,000 on the street, he said.