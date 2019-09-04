‘Kept screaming:’ Man charged after woman attacked inside her apartment building

MILWAUKEE — Kelvin Love, 37, of Milwaukee has been charged in connection with an attempted sexual assault that happened Friday, Aug. 30 near Prospect Avenue and Brady Street. Love is facing one count of attempted second degree sexual assault and one count of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 30 detectives responded to Aurora Sinai Hospital to interview an adult female victim. During the interview the victim was crying and shaking.

She told detectives she was on her way home on Friday, Aug. 30 when a man, later identified as Love, pulled her to the ground inside her apartment building. The woman claims Love grabbed her from behind, put his hand over her mouth, and forced her into the stairwell inside the door.

“I opened my door, and when I was about two or three steps into my building, a hand came over my mouth,” she said. “It’s like, a hand comes over your mouth, and it’s like, what’s next? Am I getting killed?”

She fought back and called 911 as her attacker tried to sexually assault her.

“I just kept screaming as loud as I could,” she said.

A neighbor heard those cries and ran to her.

Love got away, but surveillance cameras captured his face. Investigators and the victim shared the photo, and days later, there was an arrest.

During an interview with investigators, Love admitted to grabbing the victim by the neck, pushing her and kissing her. He also admitted to pulling down his pants and touching her inappropriately.