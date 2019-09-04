‘Kept screaming:’ Man charged after woman attacked inside her apartment building

Posted 10:14 am, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21AM, September 4, 2019

Kelvin Love

MILWAUKEE — Kelvin Love, 37, of Milwaukee has been charged in connection with an attempted sexual assault that happened Friday, Aug. 30 near Prospect Avenue and Brady Street. Love is facing one count of attempted second degree sexual assault and one count of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 30 detectives responded to Aurora Sinai Hospital to interview an adult female victim. During the interview the victim was crying and shaking.

She told detectives she was on her way home on Friday, Aug. 30 when a man, later identified as Love,  pulled her to the ground inside her apartment building. The woman claims Love grabbed her from behind, put his hand over her mouth, and forced her into the stairwell inside the door.

Sexual assault near Brady and Prospect

Milwaukee police seek man wanted for sexual assault near Brady and Prospect

“I opened my door, and when I was about two or three steps into my building, a hand came over my mouth,” she said. “It’s like, a hand comes over your mouth, and it’s like, what’s next? Am I getting killed?”

She fought back and called 911 as her attacker tried to sexually assault her.

“I just kept screaming as loud as I could,” she said.

A neighbor heard those cries and ran to her.

Sexual assault near Brady and Prospect

Love got away, but surveillance cameras captured his face. Investigators and the victim shared the photo, and days later, there was an arrest.

During an interview with investigators, Love admitted to grabbing the victim by the neck, pushing her and kissing her. He also admitted to pulling down his pants and touching her inappropriately.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.