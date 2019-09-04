Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Marcus Theaters is bringing back the magic to start off the school year. Marcus BistroPlex general manager, Adam Levetzow, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the Disney hits and classics coming back to the big screen this month.

Marcus Theatres is welcoming the new school year with classic Disney favorites, plus a special value day just for students and faculty

Disney’s Enchanted Tales Film Series – September 6-29

See Disney favorites for $6 admission

MarcusTheatres.com/EnchantedTales

Student Thursday – Available at all locations September 12

$6 movies for students and faculty, plus free popcorn!

MarcusTheatres.com/EnchantedTales for tickets.