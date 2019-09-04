Marquette Law School poll: Dems edge President Trump in potential 2020 matches

MILWAUKEE — A new Marquette Law School poll was released on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and finds 51 percent support for Joe Biden and 42 support for President Donald Trump in a potential 2020 match. The poll says in a match between President Trump and Bernie Sanders, it’s Sanders 48 percent, President Trump 44 percent. The rest support neither or don’t know.

In a match between President Trump and Elizabeth Warren, each is supported by 45 percent with the rest supporting neither or don’t know. In a match between President Trump and Kamala Harris, each is supported by 44 percent.

The poll shows Biden received the most support among Democratic presidential candidates in this poll of Wisconsin registered voters. Among Democrats, Democratic-leaners and independents with no leaning, Biden is first choice of 28 percent and second choice of 18 percent. Sanders is the first choice of 20 percent, second choice of 13 percent. Warren is the first choice of 17 percent, second choice of 20 percent.

The Marquette Law School poll indicates Wisconsin voters are overall positive about the economy in the last 12 months, but less optimistic about the coming 12 months.

This latest poll was based on 800 interviews with Wisconsin registered voters between Aug. 25 and Aug. 29. The margin of error involving the full sample is +/- 3.9 percentage points.