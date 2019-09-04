Watch: Results of the latest Marquette University Law School poll

Milwaukee offers Bucks player Sterling Brown $400K to settle police suit

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee city officials are offering Bucks guard Sterling Brown $400,000 to settle his lawsuit accusing police of using excessive force and targeting him because he’s black when they confronted him over a parking violation.

The city’s Common Council authorized the offer Wednesday during a closed session. Brown has 14 days to accept or decline it.

Brown illegally parked in a disabled spot outside a Walgreens on Jan. 26, 2018, and was talking with a group of officers while waiting for his citation when the situation escalated. Officers took him down and used a stun gun because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets, as ordered.

