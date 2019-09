× Milwaukee police: 40-year-old man injured in shooting near 39th and Lancaster

MILWAUKEE — A 40-year-old man was hurt in an early-morning shooting near 39th and Lancaster on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Milwaukee police were called to the scene shortly after 5 a.m.

Police say the 40-year-old victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials are seeking an unknown suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.