New month, new season, new Milwaukee: Look at hottest fall trends to keep your eye out for

Posted 8:00 am, September 4, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- We're talking all things Milwaukee. Editor Nicole Bell and stylist Jen Daoust join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the September issue of MKE Lifestyle Magazine.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.