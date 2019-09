× Police: Man shot, wounded near 35th and Thurston in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE– Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night, Sept. 3 near 35th and Thurston. It happened around 10:45 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 25-year-old man, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is recovering at a local hospital.

The MPD is seeking a known actor in relation to this shooting.