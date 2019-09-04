× Prosecutors say Racine man sexually assaulted 12-year-old girl, resulting in birth of child

RACINE — A Racine man appeared in court Tuesday, Sept. 3 after an arrest warrant was issued in April 2018. This, after prosecutors said he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, resulting in pregnancy.

Lorenzo Bernabe-Lucas, 29, faces one count of first degree child sexual assault — sexual intercourse with a child under 13 for the incidents that took place between May 2017 and July 2017, when the victim was 12.

According to prosecutors, the victim indicated Bernabe-Lucas sexually assaulted her two to three times.

She gave birth to a child in March 2018, when she was 13.

A criminal complaint said on April 4, 2018, DNA testing revealed the child was Bernabe-Lucas’ biological child. Two days later, an arrest warrant was issued.

An initial court appearance Wednesday was adjourned due to the need for an interpreter.

In court on Thursday for his adjourned initial appearance, cash bond was set at $50,000 for Bernabe-Lucas, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 11.