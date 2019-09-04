× Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner to retire from Congress in January 2021: ‘I look forward to finishing strong’

WASHINGTON — Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner announced on Wednesday, Sept. 4 that he will retire from Congress in January 2021 at the end of his current term.

Sensenbrenner, 76, has served in the House of Representatives for 40 years and prior to his election to Congress, served 10 years in the Wisconsin State Legislature. His district covers portions of Milwaukee, Waukesha, Dodge, and Walworth counties, and all of Jefferson and Washington counties.

Sensenbrenner issued the following statement:

“When I began my public service in 1968, I said I would know when it was time to step back. After careful consideration, I have determined at the completion of this term, my 21st term in Congress, it will be that time. “For 40 years I have held over 100 town hall meetings each year; I have helped countless individuals when they have encountered difficulties with the federal government; I’ve taken 23,882 votes on the House Floor; been the lead sponsor or co-sponsor of 4299 pieces of legislation; ushered 768 of them through the House for passage, and watched as 217 of them have been signed into law by six different presidents. “I think I am leaving this district, our Republican Party, and most important, our country, in a better place than when I began my service. “It has been my privilege to serve the people of Southeast Wisconsin and I have found true fulfillment in all the challenges and many accomplishments that have peppered my long career. It is rare when life presents the perfect opportunity to make an impact in a way that has been so meaningful. I am forever grateful. “I will have many more things to say as I serve out my final term, but I will start here by sincerely thanking, first, my family, along with my supporters, my colleagues, and my staff. The many people who have supported my career have mostly gone uncelebrated, but I will purposefully set out in the next year to say my thanks and let them know I could not have done it alone. I look forward to finishing strong and beginning my next chapter.”

Reaction to Sensenbrenner announcement

Bryan Steil

“Jim Sensenbrenner is a legend of Wisconsin politics and will be missed. His relentless commitment to both listen to and serve Southeast Wisconsin is what has made him an outstanding legislator for 50 years. From leading efforts to keep America safe after 9/11 to serving as a fiscal watchdog constantly looking out for taxpayers, Jim has been a stalwart public servant. While his presence will be deeply missed in Congress, his reputation for doing the right things for the right reasons will long outlast his tenure. I will miss serving with Jim in the House.”

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt

“It’s hard to overstate the legacy of Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner. For the past forty years, he has been a larger than life figure in Wisconsin’s conservative movement. His service has been virtually unmatched, and his commitment to his constituents and the people of Wisconsin has been tireless. While there is no doubt that Congressman Sensenbrenner’s retirement will leave a void in our party for years to come, we are so incredibly grateful for everything he has given to us, and we hope he will continue to provide guidance to our party for years to come. I, along with everyone at the Republican Party of Wisconsin, wish Rep. Sensenbrenner the absolute best in his retirement.”