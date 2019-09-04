× Sheriff: Reckless driver crashed twice after fleeing traffic stop, then fled on foot

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials said a reckless driver was at large after a crash near 44th and Capitol Drive Wednesday night, Sept. 4.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver initially stopped, and as deputies approached, the driver fled the scene. That’s when the crash at 44th and Capitol happened.

The driver continued, and a second crash happened at 75th and Glendale, where the vehicle struck a tree.

The driver then fled on foot.

An investigation was ongoing.