‘Somebody had to see something:’ Milwaukee woman searching for missing husband

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is desperate to find her missing husband who hasn’t been seen or heard from in days.

“Somebody had to see something,” said Angela Ujaque, who’s looking for her missing husband.

Angela Ujaque told FOX6 News her husband, Rene Ujaque-Rodriguez, left their home near 26th and Greenfield around 10 a.m. Friday morning, Aug. 30 with plans to take the bus.

“He was on his way to apply for a position in West Allis,” said Ujaque.

Ujaque-Rodriguez left and never came back. When Ujaque called, she says his phone went to voicemail.

“This is completely out of character. This isn’t normal,” said Ujaque.

Ujaque says later that day, a relative spotted Ujaque-Rodriguez near 19th and Forest Home, but quickly lost sight of him.

“Did a U-turn but by the time we turned around he was gone,” said Ujaque.

Ujaque says her husband hasn’t been in contact with any of his family members. When she’s not at work, Ujaque says she drives around searching for him. The two have been together for seven years, and Ujaque says it’s Rene’s 39th birthday next weekend.

“I just want answers, that’s it. That’s all I want,” Ujaque said.

Trying not to think the worst, Ujaque has a simple message she’s hoping her husband will hear.

“Reach out. Reach out to me, your mom, your sisters, your brother, your niece — somebody to let us know that you’re OK at least,” Ujaque said.

A missing persons report has been filed. If you have any information about where Rene Ujaque-Rodriguez might be, you’re asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.