State Patrol: Woman arrested for 3rd OWI on I-41 in Kenosha County blew a .427

KENOSHA COUNTY — A Sussex woman was arrested for OWI, third offense following a traffic stop Tuesday, Sept. 3 in Kenosha County, and Wisconsin State Patrol officials said she was more than five times the legal limit.

State Patrol officials said Stephanie Motino was driving a vehicle stopped on I-41 northbound in Kenosha County for speeding — traveling at 92 miles per hour.

As a trooper was catching up to the Jeep, there was nearly a rear-end collision involving Motino’s vehicle and another vehicle that was headed northbound.

Officials said Motino’s speech was slurred, and a preliminary breath test revealed a result of .427 — more than five times the legal limit of .08.

Motino was taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw.

She was arrested on charges of OWI, third offense, reckless driving/endangering safety, possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without insurance.

State Patrol officials noted she was also on probation at the time of this incident, so the Wisconsin Department of Corrections placed her on a probation hold as well.