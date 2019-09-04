× Strauss Brands to build headquarters, processing facility at Milwaukee’s Century City

MILWAUKEE — Strauss Brands LLC plans to construct a 175,000 square foot headquarters and meat processing operation at Milwaukee’s Century City business park. That announcement was made on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

A news release says Strauss supplies premium quality, sustainably and humanely raised meats to customers coast to coast. Their fastest growing segments include grass-fed beef, and organic beef as well as other specialty meats. Products can be purchased at fine retailers and restaurants throughout the Milwaukee area.

Strauss indicates it will start construction on the Century City project later this year. The company plans to be active at the location in 2021. It will employ 250 workers at Century City, including headquarters staff and production personnel.

The city will sell twenty acres along Hopkins Street south of Capitol Drive to Strauss for one dollar. In addition, the city will advance a developer-financed tax incremental district valued at up to $4.5-million. Strauss has agreed to meet Residents Preference Program and Small Business Enterprise requirements in the construction of the new facility. Approvals from the Redevelopment Authority, the Common Council, and the Joint Review Board will be sought in the coming weeks.