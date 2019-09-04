MILWAUKEE -- The City of Milwaukee is waking up to find landmarks wrapped in colorful ribbon and donned with pointed shoes. All this, in celebration of Milwaukee Ballet's new studio.
Take a tour of Milwaukee Ballet’s new home in the Third Ward
-
Get your kids outdoors, experience art: The family guide to Sculpture Milwaukee
-
A barking good book: Meet the author and dog behind the new children’s story
-
Milwaukee police: 24-year-old man shot, wounded after incident near 46th and Burleigh
-
New month, new season, new Milwaukee: Look at hottest fall trends to keep your eye out for
-
Milwaukee police: 2 men shot, wounded near 54th and Meinecke
-
-
Guy Smith, Milwaukee County Parks director, spoke at Rotary Club of Milwaukee
-
Milwaukee Bucks team up with Milwaukee Fire Department to release limited-edition t-shirt
-
More than 750 students at 5 Milwaukee schools received new backpacks filled with supplies
-
Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, 1 taken into custody
-
Milwaukee police: 2 family members hurt in stabbing on city’s northwest side
-
-
Police: Man shot, seriously wounded outside residence near 12th and Locust
-
Milwaukee police seek help in search for missing 30-year-old man
-
Police: 24-year-old woman shot, wounded near 12th and Atkinson in Milwaukee