Thirsty Beaver bar burglary suspect jumps into lake fleeing police

BEAVER DAM — Officials say a 20-year-old man broke into the Thirsty Beaver bar in Beaver Dam early Wednesday, Sept. 4 and then jumped into the nearby lake while fleeing from police.

Officers were dispatched to an alarm coming from the tavern located on Madison Street around 5:30 a.m. Officials arrived within two minutes, and found a suspicious man wearing a mask outside the bar. The suspect fled and briefly entered Beaver Dam Lake.

Beaver Dam police established a perimeter and with the help of the K-9 team, the suspect was located and taken into custody.

Authorities say the suspect is a 20-year-old Madison man. He’ll be charged with obstructing an officer and bail jumping. Other charges regarding the burglary are also pending.

Police say the suspect also had five outstanding warrants from Dane County.

The burglary to the Thirsty Beaver is under investigation.

The Beaver Dam Police Department was assisted by the Waupun Police Department K9 unit, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and the Beaver Dam Fire Department.