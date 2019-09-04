West Allis police: 2 ‘BB bandits’ arrested after 5 shooting incidents in 6 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Police on Wednesday, Sept. 4 confirmed arrests were made in connection with a rash of incidents involving BB guns in West Allis.

Police said three people were taken into custody thanks to information from citizens.

Charges were being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Police on Friday, Aug. 30 reported five incidents in six days involving BB guns being fired at pedestrians and property.

The first incident occurred on Aug. 23 around 11:30 p.m., when a pedestrian was struck near 62nd and Orchard.

Two pedestrians were struck on Aug. 28 -- the first around 4:50 p.m. near 70th and Washington, and the second 10 minutes later, around 5 p.m. near 74th and Madison.

That same day, a citizen reported a window on their vehicle was broken out, possibly by a BB gun, near 65th and Lapham, between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The next day, Aug. 29, a citizen reported that a window on their vehicle was broken out, possibly by a BB gun, near 62nd and Orchard, between 8 p.m. on Aug. 28 and 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 29.

"I noticed something had hit the windshield," said Darren Bauler. "At that point, I was late for work, so I went to work. I went and put cardboard over it and took it to work."

Bauler said his window suffered $400 worth of damage.

"As soon as I opened the door, the glass fell out and onto the street," said Bauler.

Police offered a description of the vehicle involved -- a black or dark green four-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Cavalier -- driven by a male, white. The passenger was described as a male, white.

"To hear that people have been shot -- certainly a different situation, for sure," said Bauler. "It's surprising, certainly. I wouldn't figure that sort of thing would happen in this neighborhood."