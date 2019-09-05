× 10 years in prison for 1 of 2 men charged in abduction, drugging, rape of 15-year-old in Kenosha

KENOSHA COUNTY — One of two men accused of abducting, drugging, and raping a 15-year-old girl in Kenosha in late December 2015 was sentenced to prison Thursday, Sept. 5.

Charles Donnell, 33, on July 19 pleaded guilty to one count of first degree child sexual assault, contact with a person under 16, use of threat of force, actor is 18, as party to a crime, habitual criminality. In court on Thursday, Donnell was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison and 10 years’ extended supervision in the case filed on Dec. 30, 2015.

A December 2019 jury trial was scheduled for his co-defendant, Feeonquay Jenkins, 28, who faces the following charges:

Child enticement, sexual contact, as party to a crime, repeater

First degree child sexual assault, intercourse with a person under 16, use of threat, force, violence, as party to a crime, repeater

Felony bail jumping, repeater — 10 counts

Obstructing an officer — repeater — two counts

This incident occurred on Dec. 23, 2015 — the day before Christmas Eve. Prosecutors said Donnell and Jenkins abducted the girl, drugged her, and then drove her to a home, where they each sexually assaulted her.

According to the criminal complaint, the 15-year-old girl’s mother reported her missing on Dec. 23, 2015, telling investigators the girl left home to go visit her sister at a Subway restaurant, and she hadn’t returned. Hours later, officers were called back to the girl’s home. The girl’s mother reported the girl showed up unconscious on her front porch. The 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital.

Police were eventually able to speak with the girl. According to the complaint, she indicated she was walking along 61st Street when a red, four-door vehicle pulled up alongside her. The driver rolled down his window and asked why she was crying — saying she was “too beautiful to be crying.” The girl told police there were two other people in the vehicle — a man and a woman.

According to the complaint, the girl said she didn’t respond to the driver, but he got out of the vehicle and approached her. The girl told police he put his arm around her, and said she should come with them. She told police the man asked how old she was, and she told him she was 15. The man told the girl he was 17, and from Chicago, the complaint said.

Eventually, the girl told police the driver walked her over to the vehicle and she sat down in the front seat. That’s when the girl said a man in the back seat popped a pill into her mouth, saying, “Take this.” The man then handed her a bottle and told her to drink it. The girl told police she drank from the bottle because she believed the men would hurt her if she didn’t.

After that, the girl told police things got blurry, and the next thing she remembered was waking up naked on a bed, with vomit on her. According to the complaint, the girl told police she remembered the two men who were in the vehicle coming into the room and having sex with her. The complaint indicated one of the men eventually dropped the girl off, and she walked the rest of the way home.

Police stopped a vehicle with Donnell and Jenkins inside about an hour after the abduction. According to the complaint, the vehicle was stopped because it was associated with Jenkins, who was wanted by police.

Police made contact with the driver, who identified himself as “Maurtz Franklin” with a Mississippi ID card. While talking with police, the driver received a phone call that he claimed was from Jenkins, whom he said was his cousin. Donnell was the passenger in this vehicle, according to the complaint. The complaint indicated there was vomit and clothing belonging to a female in the vehicle. The officers let the men go, having no reason to detain them at this point.

Three days later, on Dec. 26, 2015, Donnell and Jenkins were arrested.

The complaint indicated a vehicle was pulled over by officers because it was known to be associated with Jenkins. Officers again noticed vomit in the vehicle. The driver was identified as Donnell. The passenger in the front seat of the vehicle identified himself as Martez Franklin. This individual was later identified as Jenkins. Both men were taken into custody.

Prosecutors said Donnell admitted to being in the same vehicle with Jenkins when they were pulled over after the abduction, but he denied any involvement in the incident with the 15-year-old girl.

Jenkins told police it was Donnell who stopped the girl who was walking in the street and got her into the vehicle. Jenkins said it was Donnell who had sex with the girl at the home on 23rd Avenue in Kenosha. Jenkins said he asked the girl if he could have sex with her — but she said, “No.”