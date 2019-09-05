× 3 hurt in crash involving highway grader in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — Three people were hurt in a crash involving a piece of construction equipment in Fond du Lac County Thursday morning, Sept. 5.

Sheriff’s officials said the vehicle the victims were in rear-ended a highway department grader performing shoulder work.

The operator of the grader was also hurt — suffering minor injuries.

The people in the vehicle also suffered relatively minor injuries, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said the crash was caused by a combination of morning dew on the windows, and the rising sun in the horizon, created blinding conditions for the driver of the vehicle — not allowing the driver to see the slow-moving grader ahead.

“With the cooler mornings upon us, dew will form on your windows and (dare we say it) soon there will be frost on the windows,” sheriff’s officials said. “Plan to give yourself a few extra minutes to clear your windows before you drive away as our seasons start to change.”