911 call after crash involving Kevin Hart: ‘He’s not coherent at all’ 

CALABASAS, Calif. — As Kevin Hart continued to recuperate from a car accident, reported audio from a 911 call offered some insight into the seriousness of the crash.

In the audio, a woman who reportedly identified herself as Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, calls from their home seeking help for the actor in the moments after the crash.

“I don’t know what happened,” the caller said. “He’s just here. He’s not coherent at all.”

She also said the accident happened 20 minutes prior, outside of their gated community, and that Hart “can’t move.”

TMZ noted, “This is odd,” because the crash happened around 12:45 a.m., and the 911 call came in around 2:15 a.m.

Hart was one of three people involved in a crash in Calabasas, California, early Sunday, Sept. 1, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report obtained by CNN.

Hart and the driver, Jared Black, sustained back injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The third occupant did not suffer any substantial injuries, the report stated.

The three were traveling in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda owned by Hart when Black lost control of the vehicle, according to the report, causing it to go off the road and roll down an embankment.

Authorities said Black was determined not to be under the influence at the time of the crash. CNN reached out to representatives for Hart for comment.

According to TMZ, police were investigating whether excessive speed may have been a factor — noting a witness reported hearing tires peeling out moments before the vehicle smashed through a fence as it flew off the road.

Parrish told TMZ in a video interview on Monday that her husband was “going to be just fine.”