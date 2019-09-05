‘A Thread So Fine’ is a novel layered with truths, insights about motherhood and womanhood

MILWAUKEE -- "A Thread So Fine" is a novel layered with realities, truths, and insights about motherhood and womanhood. Author of the book, Susan Welch, joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on her new book.
