‘Always had a caring heart:’ Emotions run high at vigil for 21-year-old killed in Milwaukee crash

MILWAUKEE — Loved ones came together to remember a 21-year-old Milwaukee man killed in a horrific crash on Thursday, Sept. 5. Emmanuel Clark died after crashing a vehicle into a tree near 76th and Stark. A small memorial was placed there in his memory.

“He always had love. He always had a caring heart,” said Christopher Clark, victim’s brother.

Family says Clark was behind the wheel and headed home with a friend in the passenger seat. Surveillance video shows the horror as his car slammed into a tree around 12:30 a.m.

Neighbors heard the impact and ran outside.

Junious Merriweather stepped over glass as smoke was rising from the mangled car and the passenger begged for help.

“The other passenger said ‘get me out, get me out!’ And we got him out and he said ‘I can’t feel my legs’,” said Merriweather.

Pieces of the crash were strewn about as loved ones gathered for a vigil to remember a life cut short.

“Emmanuel was always level-headed, a very smart individual,” said Christopher Clark.

Family and friends don’t know why it all happened but they’re heartbroken by loss.

“I’m going to still love him to this day and forever,” Christopher Clark said.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Loved ones at the vigil told FOX6 News the passenger in the vehicle had surgery and suffered several broken bones.