Are you ready for football season? Here are some tips to help you tailgate like a pro

Posted 8:26 am, September 5, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- The Pack is back and ready to go! And Wisconsinites are ready to do what they know best -- tailgate! Anthony and Freddy from Kelly's Bleachers join FOX6 WakeUp with more on how you can have the ultimate tailgating experience.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.