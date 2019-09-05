Green Bay Packers take on Chicago Bears in season opener

Posted 7:46 pm, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:15PM, September 5, 2019

CHICAGO — The Green Bay Packers lead the Chicago Bears 7-3 as they go head to head in a regular-season matchup on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Soldier Field.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 05: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chicago was the first to put points on the board, with a 38-yard field goal from E. Pineiro, 3-0.

Packers’ A. Rodgers passed short right to J. Graham for an 8-yard touchdown, 7-3.

It’s the first game with QB Aaron Rodgers on the field, as he did not play in the Packers 2-2 preseason.

The game at Soldier Field marks the fourth time in team history that the Packers have opened the season in Chicago. The last time was 2015.

