Krispy Kreme debuts pumpkin spice filled doughnut

Doughnuts, cheesecake and pumpkin spice — that’s the magical combo Krispy Kreme is going for as fall approaches.

Krispy Kreme is now selling pumpkin spice original glazed doughnuts and pumpkin spice original filled doughnuts — those feature pumpkin spice flavored cheesecake filling.

As if cheesecake filling wasn’t reason enough to try one out, they’re also offering a trade-in program. People can bring in other products deemed “pumpkin spice letdowns” and trade them for a free pumpkin spice doughnut.

Get them while you can! They’re only available until Sept. 8.