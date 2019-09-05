Man photo-bombed girlfriend with engagement ring for a month without her knowing

LONDON — Most people only get proposed to once, but a woman in the UK got more than a month’s worth of marriage requests.

Edi Okoro knew he wanted to marry his girlfriend, Cally Read. He just didn’t know when to pop the question.

Eventually, he took it one step further — taking pictures with the ring right in front of his unsuspecting girlfriend.

Okoro said he knew Read would say, “Yes,” if she caught him in the act.

The jokester took to social media to confirm they were officially engaged — but he wouldn’t give up how he finally popped the question.

He did say he was never caught.