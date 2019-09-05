Woman allegedly swaps $28,000 ring at Costco with stolen, cheaper ring

CLIFTON, N.J. — A New Jersey woman faces a theft charge after she allegedly stole a $28,000 ring from Costco and swapped it with another cheaper ring shoplifted from a different Costco location.

According to the Clifton Police Department, on Sunday Izaebela Kolano entered a Clifton Costco store and asked to look at a ring. After viewing it, she returned what management thought to be the ring she picked up.

After she left, it was determined that she instead replaced it with a ring that costs $1,999.99 that was stolen the same day from a Wayne, N.J. Costco.

Authorities later tracked the suspect down in her Nutley home and arrested her. They initially could not find the stolen ring. But after further questioning, she said the piece of jewelry was hidden under a rock on a dead-end street in Wallington.

Officials eventually found it buried under a fence next to the Passaic River.