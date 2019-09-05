Plan ahead — game-day traffic along I-94 could get congested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY -- Several people will be traveling to and from Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 5 as the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears in the Windy City, and the Brewers play the Cubs in Milwaukee. After several crashes along I-94, the Racine County sheriff is reminding drivers to take it slow and plan on being in traffic.

"We clocked one individual at 110 miles per hour," said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

Speeding and crashes are a common thing for law enforcement to respond to on a stretch of I-94 in Racine County.

"We're starting to see more crashes on tertiary roads, these are unfamiliar roadways to most folks," Sheriff Schmaling said.

As Cubs fans travel to Miller Park and Packers fans head to Soldier Field, Sheriff Schmaling is reminding drivers the interstate could get congested.

"We're expecting to see a lot of heavy traffic, we want people to be patient," said Schmaling.

Some sports fans were already experiencing backups hours before kickoff and the first pitch.

"The traffic has been crazy all through Chicago," said Steve Kelly, traveling from Rhode Island.

"We left at 11 to give us some time because of the Bears game going on, and of course the construction going on," said Brittany Rosado, traveling from Chicago.

Sheriff Schmaling said drivers should plan ahead, leave space between the vehicle in front of you, and don't drink and drive.

"Make certain that if you're going to choose to drink while at the game, have a designated driver," said Schmaling.

The first pitch for the Brewers vs. Cubs game is set for 6:10 p.m.

Kickoff for the Packers vs. Bears game is set for 7:20 p.m.