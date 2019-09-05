Police pursuit ends in crash near 13th and Layton in Milwaukee, 3 hurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Three people were transported to the hospital early Thursday morning, Sept. 5 following a police pursuit and crash involving a stolen vehicle. The pursuit began in Greenfield following reports of a retail theft -- and ended in Milwaukee.

According to police, the initial call was for a retail theft at Meijer on Layton Avenue. When officers spotted the vehicle, they attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop. A pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit ended around 12:30 a.m. after the fleeing vehicle crashed into two other vehicles near 13th and Layton.

Three people were transported to the hospital -- two from the suspect vehicle and one from one of the other vehicles involved in the crash.

Stolen merchandise from Meijer was recovered from the fleeing vehicle. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Milwaukee.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video