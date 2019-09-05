Protein, whole grains: Ways to build a healthier lunchbox in mere minutes

MILWAUKEE -- Success in school may start with what's in your kids' stomach. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Metcalfe’s Market joins Real Milwaukee with some tips for packing nutritious, delicious, energy-packed lunches.

Several recent studies have established that children who eat nutritionally sound have greater concentration and score significantly better on standardized tests. Here's the problem-- researchers at the University of Texas found that more than half of parents scored an' F' when packing a lunch! Here are some tips for packing a nutritious, delicious, energy-packed lunch.

Healthy Lunch Criteria: Easy as 1, 2, 3

#1 Select Wholesome Foods
• Check out the ingredient list. Do you normally have those ingredients in your pantry?
• Contains 100% whole grains.
• Contains no artificial sweeteners or artificial food color.
• Limit products with added sugar as one of the first 3 ingredients.

#2 Aim to include food from several food groups
o Protein, whole grains, fruit and veggies

#3 Pack lunch the night before for a smoother morning routine
o Allow children to participate in age appropriate prep and offer choices between items in a food group i.e. strawberries or blueberries

Three Lunch Box Super Stars:
1) DIY Protein Power Lunch Box
2) DIY Nacho Lunch Box
3) Grab 'n Go (No Prep) Options

