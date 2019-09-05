QBs Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes team up in latest State Farm campaign

MILWAUKEE — With a new football season comes a new round of State Farm ads featuring Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This year, the campaign also includes a couple of appearances by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Last year, State Farm pitted Aaron Rodgers’ sports agent Gabe Gabriel, who has some serious jealousy issues, against his State Farm agent, who is just trying to help protect Aaron’s house and car, in the biggest one-sided rivalry in football.

This year Aaron and Gabe are back with an extension on the rivalry, as Gabe’s gotten himself a new client, last year’s NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes, in a futile attempt to make Aaron jealous. Throughout the various creative executions, Gabe tries to show his value, but ends up setting up the State Farm agent to highlight how helpful and understanding State Farm can be.