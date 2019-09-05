Ready for football? Here’s a look at the gear at Green & Gold Zone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Green Bay Packers kick off their season Thursday night, Sept. 5 against the Bears. Brian Kramp spent the morning checking out some gear at Green & Gold Zone.

About Green & Gold Zone (website)

Apparel is Skin-deep; Packers Football is in our Blood The shared cultural experience of being a Packer fan is unlike anything else. The second smallest city in American professional sports – Buffalo - is 3 times bigger than us. We drive from all over the country to park in a big bearded guy’s yard. We laugh as teams with billionaire proprietors get trounced by the team uncle Larry owns stock in.

Men, Women and Children Cheesing it up in Packers Gear We are Milwaukee. We are Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha and Madison. We are Superior, Eau Claire and La Crosse. We are Oshkosh, Appleton, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. We are the worldwide army of Green Bay loyalists living and dying with each snap of the ball. We are Packer fans.