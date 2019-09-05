Recognize them? Police seek suspects who stole merchandise from Walgreens in Menomonee Falls

Posted 6:41 am, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:42AM, September 5, 2019

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police need your help identifying two suspects accused of stealing merchandise from Walgreens on Silver Spring Drive in Menomonee Falls. It happened on Tuesday, Sept. 3 around 2:45 p.m.

According to police, two men entered the store filled a basket and a cart full of merchandise, and exited the store without paying for the items. They left the scene in a silver truck with a white bed cover.

The suspects are described as:

  • Suspect #1 is described as a man, black, 5’08” to 5’09” tall, 170-180 pounds with a neatly trimmed beard. He was wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
  • Suspect #2 is described as a man, black, 28-34 years old, 5’10” to 6′ tall, 165-175 pounds. He was wearing a black zip-up jacket with a black and brown baseball hat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.