Recognize them? Police seek suspects who stole merchandise from Walgreens in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police need your help identifying two suspects accused of stealing merchandise from Walgreens on Silver Spring Drive in Menomonee Falls. It happened on Tuesday, Sept. 3 around 2:45 p.m.

According to police, two men entered the store filled a basket and a cart full of merchandise, and exited the store without paying for the items. They left the scene in a silver truck with a white bed cover.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1 is described as a man, black, 5’08” to 5’09” tall, 170-180 pounds with a neatly trimmed beard. He was wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Suspect #2 is described as a man, black, 28-34 years old, 5’10” to 6′ tall, 165-175 pounds. He was wearing a black zip-up jacket with a black and brown baseball hat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.