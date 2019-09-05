× MPD: Girl injured after being struck by school bus near 27th and Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE — A girl who police say appears to be approximately 10 years old was struck by a school bus near 27th and Fond du Lac Avenue on Thursday morning, Sept. 5.

Police say the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. The girl was struck while crossing the street. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Paul Kolo, vice president of operations for Go Riteway, told FOX6 News that pedestrians were crossing Fond du Lac where there was not a crosswalk — when the child was struck. There were students on the Riteway bus, but none of them was hurt.

Riteway is fully cooperating with police on this investigation. Kolo said the driver was not cited in this incident.

Riteway released the following statement on this matter:

“At Riteway, our continued focus and the focus of each of our drivers is on the safety of our passengers and our community. “We are thankful to report that there were no injuries to any student riders in the bus that was involved in this morning’s unfortunate incident. Our thoughts are for the well-being of the child who was transported from the scene. We are have given our full cooperation to the Milwaukee Police Department during their investigation.”