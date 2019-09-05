× S. 35th Street Bridge over Kinnickinnic River to close until later this month

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee announced on Thursday, Sept. 5 that the S. 35th Street Bridge over the Kinnickinnic River rehabilitation project will begin the next stage of operations.

The entire bridge will close to traffic on Monday, Sept. 9 starting at 9 a.m. The east side of the bridge is anticipated to re-open on Friday, Sept. 20.

Officials say during this stage, the contractor will pour the concrete deck and allow for curing time, rebuild the sidewalk and begin roadway approach work on the west side. Once this work is complete, the east side of the bridge will re-open with one lane of traffic moving in each direction while the contractor continues rehabilitation work on the west side.

For through traffic, motorists are encouraged to use S. 27th Street or W. Forest Home Avenue. Local access will be maintained to W. Kinnickinnic River Parkway and W. Manitoba Street.