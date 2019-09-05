Swag from your hometown team! Bucks reveal many of season’s fan giveaways

MILWAUKEE — A Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP bobblehead, a Bango bobblehead snow globe, an Antetokounmpo mean mug gnome and Brook and Robin Lopez youth jerseys highlight the giveaway schedule for the 2019-20 Bucks season at Fiserv Forum.

These are four of 14 giveaway dates planned for the upcoming Bucks home schedule, which tips-off on Saturday, Oct. 26 against the Miami Heat. The giveaways include a Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP bobblehead, “Coach Buds” – Mike Budenholzer ear buds, and even a Bango bobblehead snow globe.

PHOTO GALLERY

The complete Bucks giveaway schedule for the 2019-20 season is below:

Date Opponent Giveaway Sponsor Quantity Saturday, Oct. 26 Miami Rally Towel Klement Sausage Company All fans Thursday, Nov. 14 Chicago Camo Beanie We Energies First 10,000 Saturday, Nov. 23 Detroit Giannis Mean Mug Gnome Cousins/FOX Sports Wisconsin First 10,000 Friday, Dec. 6 L.A. Clippers Giannis MVP Bobblehead Fiserv Forum All fans Monday, Dec. 9 Orlando Bucks Custom Cap Series #1 BMO Harris Bank First 10,000 Sunday, Dec. 22 Indiana Bango Bobblehead Snow Globe West Bend – The Silver Lining First 10,000 Saturday, Dec. 28 Orlando Coach Buds FOX Sports Wisconsin First 10,000 Saturday, Jan. 4 San Antonio Lopez Brothers Youth Jersey Froedtert & MCW First 5,000 kids Tuesday, Jan. 14 New York Bucks Scarf Potawatomi All fans Friday, Jan. 31 Denver Greek-Themed T-shirt All fans Sunday, Feb. 2 Phoenix Bango Birthday T-shirt All fans Friday, Feb. 28 Oklahoma City Bucks Custom Cap Series #2 BMO Harris Bank First 10,000 Friday, March 27 Washington Bucks Custom Cap Series #3 BMO Harris Bank First 10,000 Sunday, April 12 Atlanta Fanny Pack Fiserv Forum First 10,000

The giveaway schedule also includes the three hats of the BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap series, which were designed by Bucks legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a to-be-announced current Bucks player and local college student. Details for each cap will be announced prior to the start of the season.

To purchase tickets to any of the giveaway games at Fiserv Forum during the 2019-20 season, visit bucks.com/giveaways.