Swag from your hometown team! Bucks reveal many of season’s fan giveaways

MILWAUKEE — A Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP bobblehead, a Bango bobblehead snow globe, an Antetokounmpo mean mug gnome and Brook and Robin Lopez youth jerseys highlight the giveaway schedule for the 2019-20 Bucks season at Fiserv Forum.
These are four of 14 giveaway dates planned for the upcoming Bucks home schedule, which tips-off on Saturday, Oct. 26 against the Miami Heat. The giveaways include a Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP bobblehead, “Coach Buds” – Mike Budenholzer ear buds, and even a Bango bobblehead snow globe.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photo Gallery
The complete Bucks giveaway schedule for the 2019-20 season is below:
|Date
|Opponent
|Giveaway
|Sponsor
|Quantity
|Saturday, Oct. 26
|Miami
|Rally Towel
|Klement Sausage Company
|All fans
|Thursday, Nov. 14
|Chicago
|Camo Beanie
|We Energies
|First 10,000
|Saturday, Nov. 23
|Detroit
|Giannis Mean Mug Gnome
|Cousins/FOX Sports Wisconsin
|First 10,000
|Friday, Dec. 6
|L.A. Clippers
|Giannis MVP Bobblehead
|Fiserv Forum
|All fans
|Monday, Dec. 9
|Orlando
|Bucks Custom Cap Series #1
|BMO Harris Bank
|First 10,000
|Sunday, Dec. 22
|Indiana
|Bango Bobblehead Snow Globe
|West Bend – The Silver Lining
|First 10,000
|Saturday, Dec. 28
|Orlando
|Coach Buds
|FOX Sports Wisconsin
|First 10,000
|Saturday, Jan. 4
|San Antonio
|Lopez Brothers Youth Jersey
|Froedtert & MCW
|First 5,000 kids
|Tuesday, Jan. 14
|New York
|Bucks Scarf
|Potawatomi
|All fans
|Friday, Jan. 31
|Denver
|Greek-Themed T-shirt
|All fans
|Sunday, Feb. 2
|Phoenix
|Bango Birthday T-shirt
|All fans
|Friday, Feb. 28
|Oklahoma City
|Bucks Custom Cap Series #2
|BMO Harris Bank
|First 10,000
|Friday, March 27
|Washington
|Bucks Custom Cap Series #3
|BMO Harris Bank
|First 10,000
|Sunday, April 12
|Atlanta
|Fanny Pack
|Fiserv Forum
|First 10,000
The giveaway schedule also includes the three hats of the BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap series, which were designed by Bucks legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a to-be-announced current Bucks player and local college student. Details for each cap will be announced prior to the start of the season.
To purchase tickets to any of the giveaway games at Fiserv Forum during the 2019-20 season, visit bucks.com/giveaways.