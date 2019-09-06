3 arrested after Manitowoc County traffic stop nets 54 bags of crack, meth and a handgun

MANITOWOC — A traffic stop on I-43 in Manitowoc County Thursday night, Aug. 29 netted 54 bags of crack cocaine, meth and a firearm.

Around 10:20 p.m., a deputy with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle on I-43 near County Highway JJ in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids.

Officials say two of the three occupants in the vehicle gave the deputy a false name. A K-9 unit was called to the scene and alerted on the vehicle. A search discovered 54 individual bags of crack cocaine, one large rock of methamphetamine and a loaded 9 mm handgun.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Christopher Groves of Milwaukee, 39-year-old Letrina Turner of Milwaukee, and 32-year-old Violet Madosh of Neopit.

The sheriff’s office says Turner was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Letrina Turner

According to the sheriff’s office, Madosh was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and a probation hold.

Violet Madosh

Sheriff’s officials say Groves was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Christopher Groves

All three were taken to the Manitowoc County Jail.

