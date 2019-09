NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local mom surprised her kids at the bus stop September 4 when she showed up in a T-Rex costume. Jillian Swan of North Tonawanda decided to wear the costume because her son Keenan did not want to take first day of school photos.

“When he got off the bus, he was a little bit embarrassed but not as much as my daughter was.”

Keenan greeted his mother with a smile and hug when he got off the bus, yelling ‘that’s my mom!’ to his friends.

“I was proud,” Keenan said.