Brewers fan with a Cubs fan's heart: Special ceremonial pitch to be thrown at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — For baseball fans going to Miller Park on Saturday, Sept. 7, there will be an extra special ceremonial pitch being thrown out — something you may not want to miss. It involves a new relationship began between one Milwaukee Brewers fan and the family of a Chicago Cubs fan.

A news release from the Milwaukee Brewers say Tom Schroeder, a Brewers fan, was in need of a heart transplant, and after spending 50 days in the hospital, in August 2018 he underwent surgery at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, receiving the heart of 32-year-old donor Joshua Holland.

Three months after his surgery, Schroeder wrote a letter to the donor’s family that was delivered by the transplant coordinator. A month later, he received a letter back from the mother of the donor, Melanie Cook. Schroeder discovered his donor had been a fan of the Cubs.

On Saturday, Schroeder will meet the family of his donor for the first time at Miller Park prior to the Brewers and Cubs game. He and the donor’s niece, Jerzie Wilkerson, will throw out ceremonial first pitches.

In marking the occasion, Brewers Manager Craig Counsell and Cubs Manager Joe Maddon will catch the ceremonial pitches.