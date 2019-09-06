Celebrate the end of summer at the 2nd Annual Pow-Wow!

Posted 9:14 am, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:15AM, September 6, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- A fun way to celebrate the end of summer. Ronnie Preston with the United Indians of Milwaukee Inc. join FOX6 WakeUp wiht more on this weekend's Pow-Wow.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.