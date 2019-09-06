MILWAUKEE -- A fun way to celebrate the end of summer. Ronnie Preston with the United Indians of Milwaukee Inc. join FOX6 WakeUp wiht more on this weekend's Pow-Wow.
Celebrate the end of summer at the 2nd Annual Pow-Wow!
