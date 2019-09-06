Cudahy parents sentenced for role in 15-year-old girl’s torture case

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A Cudahy couple found guilty of child abuse learned their fate on Friday, Sept. 6.

Kevin Boon-Bey was sentenced to six years in prison with five years of extended supervision.

Felicia Boon was sentenced to seven years in prison with five years of extended supervision.

Both were facing six felonies related to child abuse. Their 15-year-old daughter says she was beaten, starved and held captive at times. She also testified the mother instructed other children in the house to hurt her.

Kevin Boon-Bey charges:

Physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing bodily harm, as party to a crime – NOT GUILTY

Causing mental harm to a child, as party to a crime – GUILTY

Chronic neglect of a child, consequence is bodily harm, as party to a crime — two counts – NOT GUILTY, NOT GUILTY

Chronic neglect of a child, consequence is emotional damage, as party to a crime – GUILTY

False imprisonment, as party to a crime – GUILTY

Felicia Boon charges:

Physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing bodily harm, as party to a crime – GUILTY

Causing mental harm to a child, as party to a crime – GUILTY

Chronic neglect of a child, consequence is bodily harm, as party to a crime — two counts – NOT GUILTY, NOT GUILTY

Chronic neglect of a child, consequence is emotional damage as party to a crime – GUILTY

False imprisonment, as party to a crime – GUILTY

Prosecutors say the most compelling evidence was the victim’s own testimony.