Driver’s education teacher convicted of enticement

Posted 8:51 am, September 6, 2019, by

Charles Rodgers

APPLETON — A driver’s education teacher in Appleton has been convicted of child enticement.

Seventy-four-year-old Charles Rodgers pleaded no contest to the charge in Outagamie County Circuit Court Thursday. Charges of attempted sexual assault by a school staff member and exposing child to harmful descriptions were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

An investigation began when a teenage girl said Rodgers made sexual comments to her and touched her inappropriately during a behind-the-wheel lesson.

No sentencing date has been set.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.