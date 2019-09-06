× Ever wanted to volunteer for The Salvation Army during a national disaster?

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army will soon be hosting specialized training sessions for people who have considered volunteering during a national disaster.

These classes being offered are required for volunteers being sent to any disaster or scene. Anyone interested should register online at: http://salar.my/training.

Class information

Emotional and Spiritual Care in Disaster Operations

Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 12 and Friday, Sept. 13 (must attend both full days)

Place: Salvation Army Oak Creek Centennial Church & Community Center, 8853 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek

Description: Emotional and Spiritual Care in Disasters gives participants the opportunity to build necessary skills in providing effective emotional and spiritual care to meet the disaster-related needs of responders and affected families/individuals within a disaster situation. It builds on the basic crisis intervention principles taught in Spiritual and Psychological First Aid.

Introduction to The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services

Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 3

Place: Divisional Headquarters, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Rd., Wauwatosa

Description: Introduction to The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services is required for all disaster workers. The course offers an overview of The Salvation Army’s mission, the services it provides during a disaster, and prepares participants for their first disaster assignment, describing everything from packing to travel to self-care.

Spiritual and Psychological First Aid

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Date: Monday, Oct. 7 to Thursday, Oct. 10 (must attend all four days)

Place: Divisional Headquarters, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Rd., Wauwatosa

Description: This evening course endeavors to build helping skills and a better understanding of the unique role of the crisis responder, and trains participants in the fundamental principles of spiritual and psychological first aid (SPFA). Care provided in SPFA may be defined as practical, compassionate, supportive presence designed to mitigate acute distress, assess needs, provide essential supportive care, and link with other support systems as needed for ongoing spiritual, emotional, and mental health care. This course is designed for anyone who wants to enhance their skills in providing SPFA to survivors of loss, disaster, emergency, trauma, and crisis setting, especially as Emergency Crisis Chaplains.