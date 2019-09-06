FOX6 High School Blitz Highlights for Week 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's something different as the high school season hits game 3. This week, the football players were joined on campus by all the other students as public schools officially start. That adds to the excitement and the anticipation for the action on the field. Welcome to the week 3 edition of the High School Blitz.

In the Greater Metro conference Sussex Hamilton looks to remain unbeaten hosting Brookfield Central. Central down 13-7 at half looking to flip the scoreboard. Sawyer Carlson with the keeper taking it 39 yards leading to the tying score. Eric Erato throwing deep to Mason Devorse who keeps his focus pulling in the tipped ball for the catch. But the drive stalls. Central's offense then puts it away, Carlson finding Cam Devine who makes the nice diving catch, leading to another score, 20-13. Lancers send Hamilton to their first loss, 27 to 13.

It's always considered a classic in this Classic 8 match up. A crosstown rivalry representing the North and South of Waukesha. It's such a big deal, it's our game of the week. North takes this one over South, 35 to 13.

A huge challenge tonight for Fond du Lac going into to perennial power Kimberly's house. Fondy up by seven, Kaleb Frazer evening things up as he goes 80 yards for the touchdown sending this one to overtime tied at 28. After a Fondy field goal in ot, to go up by 3. Kimberly with ball and on 4th and 5, Will Hammen with the catch to keep the Kimberly in the game. Frazer then ends it, running it in for the win and the celebration is on. 34 to 31 in OT.

In the North Shore conference, the Blue Dukes of Whitefish Bay looking to remain unbeaten against Cedarburg who's looking for win number 1. Drew Garcia taking the hand-off and has the end zone and the camera in sight. He gets the most important one, 6-0 Blue Dukes. bBulldogs showing some fight as Drew Biber making the catch of the night, just getting his foot down for a big gain. But the drive would end on an interception. Whitefish Bay taking advantage, Garcia again, this time reaching for the end zone and a 14-0 lead. Whitefish Bay win it 35 to 21.

Martin Luther putting its perfect record on the line against Dominican in a metro conference clash. Martin Luther taking to the air early, Brady Hoppert going deep to Aundreus Griffin getting inside the 5. Fred Guydon takes it the rest of the way on the next play for the score, 7-to-0 Martin Luther. They win it 41 to 6.

St. John's Military Academy looking to start 3 and-oh for the first time since 2007. But Brookfield Academy strike first, in the second quarter. Jonathan Kim with the pick six, and they lead 7-0. No worries for the Lancers, answering with a big play, Phillip Austin airing it out for DC Jensen as he high points the ball for the touchdown. St. John's Military Academy wins 20-to-19.

Another north-south match-up with Milwaukee North at South Stadium against Milwaukee South. Defense is the number in the first half, South's Jacob Smith getting under this errant pass on the quarterback hit. Then North's defense coming up with the stop, Kwamion Boatman floating under this long pass for the take away near the goal line. South wins this one 13 to nothing.

Staying in the Blackbourn division of the City conference, Milwaukee Vincent hosting Milwaukee Madison. Vincent going quick in this one, Devonte Smith keeping the ball and he's gone, 24 yards for the score, 10-0 vikings. Vincent doesn't look back and wins 88 to nothing.