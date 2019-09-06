Fredrick Blackshire pleads not guilty in carjacking, assault outside Jen’s Sweet Treats

CUDAHY — Fredrick Blackshire’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf on Friday, Sept. 6. This, to charges in an attempted carjacking and assault outside Jen’s Sweet Treats back in April.

Prosecutors say the victims were a 75-year-old man and the owner of the bakery, Jen Clark. Officials also say Blackshire resisted officers after the attack — punching and kicking them at the Cudahy Police Department.

Blackshire, 34, faces three felony counts:

Second degree reckless injury

Attempted robbery (use of force)

Battery to a law enforcement officer

According to a criminal complaint, police on Sunday, April 28 were called out to the area near Packard and Layton Avenue just before 8 a.m. following several 911 calls regarding multiple people being battered.

Police found a 75-year-old man bleeding from the mouth, who said he was waiting for the bus at Packard and Barnard when a man approached and “attacked him for no reason.” He said he was punched in the face numerous times, and the attack knocked him to the ground. He said he was then kicked in the ribcage multiple times, and punched in the back of the head. He was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a broken jaw — which required immediate emergency surgery.

A witness said the attacker said nothing to anyone, and appeared to attack the man for no reason, according to the complaint.

Blackshire is due back in court on Friday, Sept. 13.