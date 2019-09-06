Man accused of fleeing from police at 100 mph, crashing SUV with kids inside: ‘He was paranoid’

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man now faces multiple criminal charges following a police pursuit and crash that ended near 41st and Lancaster earlier this week. The accused is Travis Nimmer — he faces the following criminal counts:

Neglecting a child – specified harmed did not occur and child under 6 years of age (two counts)

Second degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts)

Vehicle operator flee/elude officers causing damage to property

Obstructing an officer

According to the criminal complaint, officers were on patrol near Fond du lac Avenue and Grantosa Drive on the evening of Monday, Sept. 2 when they saw a red SUV with a temporary license plate. They checked the plate with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and learned it did not belong to that particular SUV. The officers activated their lights and sirens to perform a traffic stop.

The complaint indicates Nimmer, 30, “failed to pull over.” A police pursuit ensued — and over the next nearly six miles, officers saw Nimmer disregard a stop light at N. 68th Street at approximately 75 mph and passed multiple vehicles in the parking lane. While on W. Villard Avenue, “the defendant reached speeds of approximately 100 mph.” Later, the complaint says Nimmer “nearly rear-ended multiple vehicles.” In all, officers say Nimmer disregarded 11 stop signs before losing control and slamming into a vacant house near 41st and Lancaster.

After slamming into the house, the complaint says Nimmer got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers caught up to him — and he was taken into custody. The complaint says while Nimmer was on the ground, “he still continued to resist the officers.”

Officers later learned there were three other persons in the vehicle with Nimmer during this pursuit. They included a 2-year-old child, a 6-month-old child and a 28-year-old. Investigators noted the 2-year-old child was not in an approved child seat. The infant was in a car seat, but it was “not properly restrained to the vehicle.”

When questioned by police, Nimmer said he “knew he had a warrant for $100 and when police turned their lights on he kept going and did not stop for them.” Nimmer said “he smoked one ‘blunt’ of marijuana and he was paranoid.” The complaint says Nimmer admitted to driving 100 mph, “but did not recall going through red lights or stop signs.”

Nimmer was due in court for his initial appearance on Friday, Sept. 6.